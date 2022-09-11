comscore Tours suspended while USS Bowfin in dry dock | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Tours suspended while USS Bowfin in dry dock

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 The USS Bowfin completed its last inspection in 2004. The submarine will be undergoing another maintenance and repair checkup.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021

    The USS Bowfin completed its last inspection in 2004. The submarine will be undergoing another maintenance and repair checkup.

The Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum’s USS Bowfin will be temporarily unavailable for tours starting Sept. 17 as the 80-year-old submarine undergoes scheduled maintenance and repairs in a dry dock at Pacific Shipyards International in Honolulu Harbor. Read more

