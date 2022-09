Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Sophomore Kini McMillan threw three first-quarter touchdown passes and the Trojans (4-1, 3-0 OIA Open) scored the first 43 points of the game to roll the Seariders (1-4, 0-3). Read more

No. 3 Mililani 57, Waianae 15

Sophomore Kini McMillan threw three first-quarter touchdown passes and the Trojans (4-1, 3-0 OIA Open) scored the first 43 points of the game to roll the Seariders (1-4, 0-3).

Arizona commit Gavin Hunter caught two touchdown passes from Emana Tarape in the second quarter and Elias Tania closed the game with a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Trojans their fifth straight win over Waianae by at least 35 points since losing to the Seariders in 2016.

McMillan finished 14-for-17 for 211 yards and Tarape was 8-for-9 for 104 yards for Mililani, which will head to the mainland to play No. 2 nationally ranked Mater Dei (Calif.) on Friday.

Waianae quarterback Tarent Moniz-Babb threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Akoni Halemano, and Jamal Plunkett, who rushed for a school-record 260 yards last week, scored on a 5-yard run in the third quarter.

—

MILILANI 57, WAIANAE 15

At John Kauinana Stadium

Waianae (1-4, 0-3) 0 7 8 0 — 15

Mililani (4-1, 3-0) 27 16 0 14 — 57

Mil—Kingsten Samuelu 1 run (Makel Paiva kick)

Mil—Raymond Roller 52 pass from Kini McMillan (Paiva kick)

Mil—Isaiah Padello 8 pass from McMillan (Paiva kick)

Mil—Jensyn McGee 23 pass from McMillan (kick failed)

Mil—Safety

Mil—Gavin Hunter 35 pass from Emana Tarape (Paiva kick)

MIl—Hunter 11 pass from Tarape (Paiva kick)

Wain—Akoni Halemano 12 pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb (Joshua Santiago kick)

Wain—Jamal Plunkett 5 run (Keoni McLeod pass from Moniz-Babb)

Mil—Paiva 9 pass from Tarape (Paiva kick)

Mil—Elias Tania 55 interception return (Paiva kick)

RUSHING—Waianae: Tevin Wilbur 8-16, Dayton Kuhiiki 4-8, Plunkett 3-5, team 2-(minus 19), Moniz-Babb 5-(minus 29). Mililani: Samuelu 3-19, McMillan 3-17, Sisco Kaleopaa-Ancheta 1-7, Jaylan Johnson 2-3, Caden Yuen 5-(minus 3).

PASSING—Waianae: Moniz-Babb 19-36- 2-202. Mililani: McMillan 14-17-0-211, Tarape 8-9-0-104.