Scoreboard – Sept. 11, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

SOCCER

College men: Westminster (Utah) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

MONDAY

BOWLING

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Kamehameha; Assets vs. ‘Iolani; Island Pacific vs. Mid-Pacific; Hawaii Baptist vs. Hanalani; Saint Louis vs. Damien. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Moanalua, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at Kaimuki, 5 p.m.; McKinley at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Roosevelt at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Castle at Farrington, 7 p.m.; Kalani at Kailua, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. at Punahou.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH

Division I

Punahou def. Mid-Pacific 25-20, 25-18, 25-17

‘Iolani def. Kamehameha 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

Division II

Hanalani def. Sacred Hearts 25-21, 25-18, 25-15

Damien def. University 25-11, 25-16, 23- 25, 27-25

Maryknoll def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 25- 23, 21-25, 25-23

PIGEON RACING

HAWAII FLYERS

From Makawao, Maui to Oahu

TOP 5 MILES MPH

1. Sidney Lum 103.182 56.60

2. George Contento 99.794 56.46

3. Dennis Tavares 103.961 56.34

4. Keone Gaudia 102.395 56.20

5. Bert Toyooka 105.966 56.12

RUNNING

Old Pali Road 5K Run

Saturday

At KaneoheFemale Open

1. Meg Oshima 24:15.4; 2. Larissa Teramura 25:49.1; 3. Angela Kwong 27:12.7

Female 5 to 9

1. Mariana Zepeda 32:16.6

Female 10 to 14

1. Millie Burke 30:37.0; 2. Alexa Yee 31:04.1; 3. Nesiah Mettler 31:35.8

Female 20 to 24

1. Rossella Cerulli 27:47.5; 2. Casey Metrose 52:50.2

Female 25 to 29

1. Katie Williams 34:09.8; 2. Olivia Babiec 37:03.5; 3. Jessica Martel 39:29.2

Female 30 to 34

1. Alexandria Lopez 29:55.5; 2. Kathryn Duran 30:51.5; 3. Sharon Chi 34:07.2

Female 35 to 39

1. Charlene Rockenbrant 32:42.7; 2. Leah Kapernick 40:40.9; 3. Jessie Niu 44:30.3

Female 40 to 44

1. Miyuki Munoz 27:22.7; 2. Trisha Ching 31:37.9; 3. Chris Imig 36:47.7

Female 45 to 49

1. Shawna Yee 28:24.7; 2. Rosalie Paradise 33:47.3; 3. Michelle Shin 35:31.8

Female 50 to 54

1. Amanda Weston 34:24.8; 2. Laura Parisi 44:33.8; 3. Jennifer Metrose 56:17.8

Female 55 to 59

1. Chrissy Lambert 31:49.1; 2. Darla Orbistondo 32:47.4; 3. Amy Naylor 49:09.6

Female 60 to 64

1. Naomi Morita 29:44.7; 2. Linda Anderson 39:01.8; 3. Arleen Velasco 41:47.1

Female 65 to 69

1. Lynn Muramaru 32:36.7; 2. Connie Comiso-Fanelli 34:19.3; 3. Leslie West 36:32.5

Female 70 to 74

1. Rosemary Adam-Terem 42:18.9; 2. April Sasaki 44:18.4; 3. Rosa Valenti 53:56.9

Female 80 to 84

1. Joy Schoenecker 53:24.2

Male Open

1. Cosmo Brossy 18:14.0; 2. Zachary Lee 19:22.4; 3. Everett Jellinek 19:56.8

Male 10 to 14

1. Noah Lee 27:59.4; 2. Patrick Burke 30:27.6

Men 15 to 19

1. Zack Yamashita 36:18.8; 2. Quintin Pascua 41:49.1

Men 20 to 24

1. Michael Lawson 24:36.8

Men 25 to 29

1. Alexander Edmonds 22:29.7; 2. Joe Pellerito 26:06.6; 3. Dimas Rodriguez 26:40.7

Men 30 to 34

1. Dan Kaneko 20:48.3; 2. Micah Wada 20:57.9; 3. Damon Dossett 23:24.6

Men 35 to 39

1. Michael Cacal 20:19.8; 2. Jeffrey Rockenbrant 23:29.8; 3. James Lee 27:59.5

Men 40 to 44

1. David Panther 23:35.3; 2. Tserennyam Sukhbaatar 27:43.9; 3. Andrew Burke 30:37.4

Men 45 to 49

1. Jason Kasmarick 26:17.9; 2. Steve Kelly 27:52.9; 3. Robert Corson 33:04.3

Men 50 to 54

1. Jay Freedhand 28:41.5; 2. Ravi Sundara 30:17.7; 3. Gary Hendershot 31:05.7

Men 55 to 59

1. Jonathan Lyau 20:44.0; 2. Stan Roth 24:55.4; 3. Johnny Landeza 28:11.0

Men 60 to 64

1. Craig Knohl 25:13.5; 2. Marty Pearce 35:12.3; 3. Dennis Fung 38:53.1

Men 65 to 69

1. Mark Bradbury 29:25.1; 2. Kirk Broadwater 30:02.1; 3. John Burns 33:56.1

Men 70 to 74

1. David Riddle 30:57.7; 2. Richard Hashimoto 31:41.6; 3. Steven Foxall 37:00.9

Men 75 to 79

1. Don Eovino 46:27.5

Men 80 to 84

1. Alver Cancel 1:12:54.9

Male 85 and Over

1. William Cunningham 42:22.7