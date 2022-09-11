comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - September 11, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – September 11, 2022

  • Today
  • Updated 9:28 p.m.
  • Earlier this year, Makakilo resident and St. Louis ­Cardinals fan Isabelle Cunitz spotted the King’s Hawaiian food stand at Fenway Park in ­Boston. Photo by Ron Cunitz.

    Earlier this year, Makakilo resident and St. Louis ­Cardinals fan Isabelle Cunitz spotted the King’s Hawaiian food stand at Fenway Park in ­Boston. Photo by Ron Cunitz.

  • Earlier this year, Darnell and Zane Zablan of Honolulu spotted the King’s Hawaiian food stand at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by Darnell Zablan.

    Earlier this year, Darnell and Zane Zablan of Honolulu spotted the King’s Hawaiian food stand at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by Darnell Zablan.

  • Sophia Bambina, above, posed for a photo at Hello Poke! in Naples, Italy, in May. The round sign to the right says, “Hawaii you?” Photo by Honolulu resident Dennis O’Neill.

    Sophia Bambina, above, posed for a photo at Hello Poke! in Naples, Italy, in May. The round sign to the right says, “Hawaii you?” Photo by Honolulu resident Dennis O’Neill.

  • After doing some shopping, Maria and Wilson ­Camagan of Waipahu discovered the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in May.

    After doing some shopping, Maria and Wilson ­Camagan of Waipahu discovered the Hula Shop in Bratislava, Slovakia, in May.

  • While visiting relatives, Suzie Anderson of Hawaii Kai, left, dined at Huli Sue’s for lunch in Asheville, N.C., in May. Photo by Marilyn Anderson.

    While visiting relatives, Suzie Anderson of Hawaii Kai, left, dined at Huli Sue’s for lunch in Asheville, N.C., in May. Photo by Marilyn Anderson.

  • Kailua resident Wen Lee pointed out the sign for Pupu, Poke & Salads in Alhambra, Spain, in May. Photo by Bill Lee.

    Kailua resident Wen Lee pointed out the sign for Pupu, Poke & Salads in Alhambra, Spain, in May. Photo by Bill Lee.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - September 4, 2022

Scroll Up