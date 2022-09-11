Signs of Hawaiian Life – September 11, 2022
Earlier this year, Makakilo resident and St. Louis Cardinals fan Isabelle Cunitz spotted the King’s Hawaiian food stand at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by Ron Cunitz.
Earlier this year, Darnell and Zane Zablan of Honolulu spotted the King’s Hawaiian food stand at Fenway Park in Boston. Photo by Darnell Zablan.
Sophia Bambina, above, posed for a photo at Hello Poke! in Naples, Italy, in May. The round sign to the right says, “Hawaii you?” Photo by Honolulu resident Dennis O’Neill.
After doing some shopping, Maria and Wilson Camagan of Waipahu discovered the Hula Shop
in Bratislava, Slovakia, in May.
While visiting relatives, Suzie Anderson of Hawaii Kai,
left, dined at Huli Sue’s for lunch in Asheville, N.C., in May. Photo by
Marilyn Anderson.
Kailua resident Wen Lee pointed out the sign for Pupu, Poke & Salads in Alhambra, Spain, in May. Photo by Bill Lee.
