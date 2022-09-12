Gov. David Ige names eight nominees to the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority

Gov. David Ige today offered up the names of eight nominees to the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority for confirmation by the Hawaii state Senate.

The Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority was established by statute via Act 255 and will be tasked with managing the summit lands of Mauna Kea.

The authority will completely replace the oversight of the University of Hawaii following a five-year transition period.

“I want to thank these individuals for stepping forward. Through this new stewardship model, I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” Ige said in a statement.

The eight nominees are:

>> Kamanamaikalani Beamer: An individual with land resource management expertise and specific experience with Hawaiʻi island‑based management.

>> Gary Krug: An individual recognized as possessing expertise in the fields of pre-school through 12th-grade public education or post-secondary education.

>> Rich Matsuda: A representative from a list of three names submitted by Mauna Kea Observatories.

>> John Komeiji: An individual with business and finance experience who has previous administrative experience in managing a large private-sector business.

>> Pomaikai Bertelmann: An individual who is a lineal descendent of a practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices associated with Mauna Kea.

>> Joshua Lanakila Mangauil: An individual who is a recognized practitioner of Native Hawaiian traditional and customary practices.

>> Paul Horner: An individual from a list of three names submitted by the President of the Senate.

>> Noe Noe Wong-Wilson: An individual from a list of three names submitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

In addition to the eight names submitted to the Senate for confirmation, three ex-officio, voting members will serve on the authority:

>> The chairperson of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources, or the chairperson’s designee. This position is currently held by Chair Suzanne Case.

>> The mayor of Hawaii County of Hawaiʻi, or the mayor’s designee. Mayor Mitch Roth has designated Douglass Shipman Adams, director, research and development management.

>> The chairperson of the board of regents of the University of Hawaii, or a designee. Chairman Randy Moore has named fellow board member Eugene Bal III as his designee.

The chancellor of the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo will be an ex-officio, non-voting member of the Authority. This position is currently held by Chancellor Bonnie Irwin.