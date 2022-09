Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Nobody thinks living in one’s car is ideal, or even advisable. But as a stopgap for people who otherwise would be on the street, it happens more commonly than most realize. It appears that Maui County has grasped that fact, and is launching a one-year pilot program allowing the homeless to sleep in cars at a county-owned lot.

For a state where low-income sheltering choices are in short supply, it’s good to see some officials have done a reality check. It may be time for out-of-the-box — even if not in-the-car — thinking.