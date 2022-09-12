Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement leasing 4 commercial spaces in Ewa Beach property

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is leasing four commercial spaces in its recently acquired properties in Kohina at Ho‘opili in Ewa Beach. Read more

Based in Kapolei, CNHA provides access to capital, financial education and financial counseling services with a focus on low- to moderate-income families and underserved communities.

More recently, the nonprofit has been branching out, as evidenced by its selection by the Hawaii Tourism Authority to handle Hawaii destination brand marketing and management services for the U.S. visitor market. Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau has protested CNHA’s award, which is under review by state Business, Economic Development and Tourism Director Mike McCartney.

CNHA said the ground-floor commercial units, which range from 612 to 865 square feet and come with limited parking, are ideal for lifestyle businesses that are able to cater to mobile and on-the-go needs, such as convenience stores, coffeehouses, retail and other professional services.

CNHA said the property is across the street from the University of Hawaii at West Oahu, and the units are being built for occupancy with a projected move-in date of late March or early April. Base rent starts at $5 per square foot, and tenants are responsible for all utilities.

For more information, contact Nicholas Carroll at 808-493-9284 or at nick@hawaiiancouncil.org.