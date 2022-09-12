DOH campaign aims to reduce kupuna’s fall injuries

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Unintentional falls cause 144 deaths, 2,251 hospitalizations and 10,046 emergency room visits each year in Hawaii, according to the state Department of Health. Read more

Since falls have a greater impact on those age 65 and older, DOH is continuing its statewide senior fall prevention awareness campaign this month with several interactive and educational opportunities for kupuna and their families. These include tai chi classes, free medication reviews, home safety workshops and community presentations that focus on preventing falls among older adults.

“Falls are the leading cause of injury among adults 65 and older. Many falls and fall-related injuries can be prevented with existing knowledge and devices,” said Dr. Alvin Bronstein, Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention Systems Branch chief, in a news release. “Seniors are our fastest-growing population, and we encourage our kupuna to take advantage of these resources to prevent fall-related injuries.”

DOH said that in addition to the emotional and physical toll on seniors and caregivers, falls create a significant financial toll on families and the health care system. In 2021 over $223 million in hospital and physician charges resulted from fall-related injuries, the agency said.

Events sponsored by DOH and the Hawai‘i Fall Prevention Consortium:

>> “Aging Isn’t for the Weak” fall prevention presentations will be held at select public libraries starting Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mililani; Friday at 1 p.m. at Aina Haina; Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. at Kaimuki; Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. at Kalihi-Palama; and Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at Kapolei. The Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch might schedule additional presentations based on community COVID-19 capabilities. Call 808-733-9202 for event information.

>> Times and KTA pharmacies statewide are offering medication reviews, which are important for kupuna who take both prescription and over-the-counter medicine. Contact a participating pharmacy for an appointment.

>> Oahu YMCA’s Tai Chi for Arthritis/Fall Prevention classes are approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Council on Aging to improve balance. An instructor recertification workshop also is being offered. For information and schedules, call 808-733-9202 or visit bit.ly/3xcZfdy.

FALL PREVENTION

>> Have your doctor or pharmacist review your medications annually.

>> Get an annual eye exam.

>> Get a personal electronic safety device, especially if you live alone.

>> Make your home safer by improving lighting and removing fall hazards, especially rugs and barriers such as boxes, stacks of papers and belongings.

>> Exercise regularly to increase balance and flexibility.

Source: State Department of Health