comscore Hawaii hospitals move toward price transparency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hospitals move toward price transparency

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Hawaii’s hospitals must post online the prices of procedures and services, such as cataract surgery or a mammogram, to comply with new federal price transparency requirements that went into effect in 2021. Read more

