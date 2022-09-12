Summit eruption at Kilauea nears its first anniversary
Field crews monitoring the lava lake in Kilauea’s Halemaumau Crater on Friday observed sloshing on the northeast margin of the lake that sent spatter clots 33 feet into the air.
