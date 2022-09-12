Summit eruption at Kilauea nears its first anniversary

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano continues to churn nearly one year since it started on Sept. 29. Read more

The summit eruption of Kilauea Volcano continues to churn nearly one year since it started on Sept. 29.

Although it kicked off in spectacular fashion with at least one fountain shooting 50 feet into the air, all the recent eruptive activity has been confined within Halemaumau Crater, with no significant changes observed at the summit or along the East Rift or Southwest Rift zones, according to the latest update Sunday from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Lava from the western vent continues to erupt into the active lava lake and onto the crater floor, with the lava lake showing continuous surface activity. Some of the latest observations by field crews on Friday include sloshing on the northeast margin of the lake that produced spatter clots that were thrown up to 33 feet into the air, according to the HVO.

As of Aug. 16 the crater floor had risen about 449 feet since the start of the eruption. Altogether, the eruption is estimated to have put out 27.5 billion gallons of lava so far.

The summit eruption is occurring within a closed area of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, and HVO says high levels of volcanic gas are “the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects downwind.” Other significant hazards around the Kilauea caldera include wall instability, ground cracking and rockfalls than can be triggered by earthquakes within the area closed to the public.

The rim around the crater has been closed to the public since early 2008, but Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is open to visitors.

The National Park Serv­ice website says lava is currently visible from many areas and overlooks surrounding the caldera. For more on current viewing opportunities and other visitor information and webcams, check nps.gov/havo. Get the latest eruption updates at usgs.gov/observatories/hvo.