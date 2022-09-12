NFL Islanders

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marcus Kemp, Giants wide receiver: Was placed on injured reserve during the preseason. Read more

UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Patriots linebacker: Came off the bench to play middle linebacker and was in on a tackle of Cedric Wilson in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Dolphins.

FARRINGTON

>> Breiden Fehoko, Chargers nose tackle: Was placed on the inactive list before the team’s game against the Raiders.

KAHUKU

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Was the second safety off the bench and pushed Davante Adams out of bounds for his only tackle.

KAMEHAMEHA

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Texans linebacker: Started at linebacker in a tie with the Colts, leading the Texans with 18 tackles, 14 of them solo. One of them was behind the line of scrimmage and he also had a pass defensed.

PUNAHOU

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Had four tackles, two of them solo, and recovered a fumble after a sack by E.J. Speed against the Texans.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Was perfect against the Colts, making field goals of 45 and 43 yards and punching through two extra points.

SAINT LOUIS

>> Nate Herbig, Jets guard: Was active but did not play in the loss to the Ravens.

>> Marcus Mariota, Falcons quarterback: Completed 20 of his 33 passes for 215 yard and added 72 rushing yards on 12 attempts but had a costly fumble in the red zone in the third quarter.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Hit on 23 of his 33 passes for 270 yards in a win over New England. Tagovailoa was sacked three times and rushed twice for no yards but didn’t throw an interception. Tagovailoa is now 4-0 against Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive lineman: Came off the bench and assisted on two tackles in a win over the Bengals. It was Alualu’s 175th NFL game after missing most of last year with an injury.

Jerry Campany, Star-Advertiser