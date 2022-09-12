Outrigger outlasts Team Bradley to claim E Lau Hoe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

While this year marks the third consecutive season without a true outrigger canoe paddling world championship, Outrigger Canoe Club’s women’s program continues to put in the necessary training and preparation to perform at an elite level.

Outrigger paddled to victory at the E Lau Hoe long-distance race on Sunday after crossing the line first in 4 hours, 7 minutes and 43 seconds in the club’s iconic red-and-white Mana Ula canoe. Team Bradley, winner of the previous four E Lau Hoe races that competed under the banner of Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Club, finished second (4:08:17) by a 34-second margin, while Lanikai Pohako ‘Ele’ele (4:22:01), Lanikai Kapua‘iwa (4:26:31) and Outrigger Moli (4:28:40) filled out the top five.

“It was a total battle between us and Bradley,” said Rachel Kincaid, a member of Outrigger’s victorious squad. “There were so many times when they were ahead and we just knew we had to sell our souls and burn it, and we did it. Thanks to our support crew and great coach, George Wilson, we followed the strategy with the line we wanted to take depending on the tide and current.

“Around Hanauma Bay, we needed to move in order to catch Bradley, and we dedicated ourselves, trusted our training and relied on our bodies to go hard to the finish. Congrats to Team Bradley because it’s our greatest joy to compete against the best of the best.”

Outrigger’s winning team also included Nahoku Keala, Donna Kahakui-Ching, Lindsey Shank, Angela Dolan, Anella Borges, Samantha Stewart, Kaya McTigue, Dillyn Lietzke and Mary Smolenski. The crew referred to Borges as its “Iron Woman,” as the steerswoman guided the canoe throughout the entire race without any change-out breaks.

Outrigger overcame multiple obstacles throughout the day, including mechanical issues with its escort boat and a near collision with a catamaran off Waikiki. Borges explained that she had the right of way, and “saw the race flash before her eyes” as she maneuvered the canoe to keep her squad in the running to win, while also keeping her teammates safe in avoiding the larger sailboat.

“It was a back-and-forth battle with some tweaks along the way,” Borges said of her ability to adjust the canoe’s eventual path to victory. “Luckily we were able to recover (from the near collision) because we gave up a small lead there.”

Paddlers managed relatively calm ocean conditions and light breezes as 29 female crews participated in the 28.3-mile race. The competition started at Kailua Beach and ran past Waimanalo as crews maneuvered around Makapu‘u, passed Sandy Beach and rounded Koko Head before running along Waikiki where the surf picked up slightly and finishing near the Sand Island boat ramp.

In years past, the then-32-mile-race ran from Hawaii Kai to Nanakuli Beach. However, in 2019 when the race was last held, the course was modified due to hazardous ocean conditions and Sand Island became the new finishing point. The men will compete in the annual Henry Ayau Memorial Race on Sunday along the traditional course from Maunalua Bay to Nanakuli.

This is the third consecutive season without the Molokai Hoe and Na Wahine O Ke Kai world championship races. Organizers postponed the races with the safety of the Molokai community in mind amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The long-distance season wraps up on Oct. 2 as men’s and women’s crews compete in a 15.3-mile iron (no change-outs) event. The Gilbert Silva Memorial Race honors Silva, a revered paddler and coach who died on Aug. 11. He was 79.

“We don’t have plans to compete yet, but you never know, maybe we’ll throw a crew together. I definitely want to be there at the finish line to pay my respects to Uncle Gilbert,” Borges said.