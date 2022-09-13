Police search for arson suspect(s) in Makiki and Manoa

Honolulu police are looking for a suspect or suspects who set fire to two vehicles in Makiki and another vehicle in Manoa early today.

Police said an unknown suspect poured an accelerant on a Honda Civic and Honda HR-V in the 1200 block of Luna Place in Makiki and lit the vehicles on fire at about 2:20 a.m.

Nearly an hour later, officers responded to the 2700 block of Manoa Road after a suspect poured an accelerant on a Toyota truck and lit it on fire at about 3:10 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating whether the arson cases in Makiki and Manoa are related.