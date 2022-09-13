Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Losing an air ambulance service Today Updated 7:13 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It’s tough being an island state for many logistical reasons, and the air ambulance situation underscores one life-or-death challenge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s tough being an island state for many logistical reasons, and the air ambulance situation underscores one life-or-death challenge. Hawaii is now left with one major air ambulance service — Hawaii Life Flight, owned by American Medical Response Hawaii — after LifeSave KuPono was just closed by its parent company, Air Methods. The Colorado-based company cited inflation, “significant under-reimbursement from Medicare,” and a new federal law against surprise medical bills from out-of-network providers, which often happens when patients get emergency care. For its part, AMR Hawaii says it’s already offering positions to former LifeSave KuPono staffers. It’s also good to hear that the company is “very confident” in its continued ability to provide statewide coverage and care. Previous Story Off the News: New delineators for bike lane safety