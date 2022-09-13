comscore A shortage of school bus drivers prompts Hawaii officials to offer free passes for TheBus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

A shortage of school bus drivers prompts Hawaii officials to offer free passes for TheBus

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A statewide plan to provide high school students with free bus passes was announced Monday. At top, students boarded TheBus on Monday outside Kaimuki High School.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A statewide plan to provide high school students with free bus passes was announced Monday. At top, students boarded TheBus on Monday outside Kaimuki High School.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A statewide plan to provide high school students with free bus passes was announced Monday. Above, a school bus Monday passed students waiting at the bus stop.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A statewide plan to provide high school students with free bus passes was announced Monday. Above, a school bus Monday passed students waiting at the bus stop.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Students waited in line Monday to board TheBus outside Kaimuki High School.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Students waited in line Monday to board TheBus outside Kaimuki High School.

  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A city bus passed a parked school bus near the school.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A city bus passed a parked school bus near the school.

In response to the chronic school bus driver shortage, Hawaii public high school students are being offered free city and county bus passes to use on Oahu, Kauai and Maui under a pilot project launched Monday.

