A shortage of school bus drivers prompts Hawaii officials to offer free passes for TheBus
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:02 p.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A statewide plan to provide high school students with free bus passes was announced Monday. At top, students boarded TheBus on Monday outside Kaimuki High School.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A statewide plan to provide high school students with free bus passes was announced Monday. Above, a school bus Monday passed students waiting at the bus stop.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Students waited in line Monday to board TheBus outside Kaimuki High School.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A city bus passed a parked school bus near the school.
