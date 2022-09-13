comscore Center will advance health equity for Asian Americans, NHPIs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Center will advance health equity for Asian Americans, NHPIs

The state Department of Health will receive nearly $3.5 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to establish an Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, according to a DOH news release. Read more

