comscore Supreme Court ruling delays attempted murder case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Supreme Court ruling delays attempted murder case

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.

Larry Shanks Jr.’s attempted murder jury trial in the June 18, 2020, beating and burning of a then 31-year-old woman found unconscious and half nude in a Kalaeloa military bunker, where she was apparently left for dead, was set to start Thursday. Instead, the case was abruptly dismissed in what may be the first of many more to follow. Read more

