Prep Football Top 10: Kahuku No. 1 in any condition

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Come rain or shine, synthetic turf or mud-cake terrain, Kahuku is No. 1 without question. Read more

Come rain or shine, synthetic turf or mud-cake terrain, Kahuku is No. 1 without question.

Coaches and media unanimously voted Kahuku (5-0, 3-0 OIA Open) to the top of the Star-Advertiser Football Top 10 for a sixth week in a row following a 16-6 win over Campbell.

Sione Pasi and Leonard Ah You had two sacks each in Kahuku’s stalwart defensive performance. Campbell remained at No. 4 after the loss, its second in league play. All of the Sabers’ speed and prolific offensive production were reduced to morsels due to Kahuku’s defense and a slick, slippery field that was drenched by a 30-minute, pregame downpour.

The only change to the Top 10 was at the bottom. Moanalua topped Leilehua 27-7 for its first win in Open Division play. Na Menehune (2-2-1, 1-1) are at No. 10, entering the poll for the first time this fall.

This week’s games include three more road trips by island teams. Kahuku will venture to California to play the nation’s No. 1 team, St. John Bosco, on Saturday.

Mililani will meet another national powerhouse, Mater Dei, on Friday. Both games will be at St. John Bosco’s field.

Kamehameha will travel to Las Vegas and play Nevada powerhouse Liberty on Friday. The Warriors are coming off a 49-14 loss to Saint Louis and dropped out of the Top 10.

Star-Advertiser Football Top 10

Sept. 12, 2022

Rank School (Record) Pts LW

1. Kahuku (11) (5-0, 3-0 OIA Open) 110 1

2. Punahou (3-1, 0-0 ILH Open) 99 2

3. Mililani (4-1, 3-0 OIA Open) 88 3

4. Campbell (3-2, 1-2 OIA Open) 72 4

5. Saint Louis (2-2, 1-0 ILH Open) 70 5

6. Kapolei (4-0, 1-0 OIA Open) 51 6

7. ‘Iolani (4-0, 1-0 ILH D-I) 46 7

8. Aiea (4-1, 1-0 OIA D-I) 29 8

9. Lahainaluna (4-0, 3-0 MIL) 21 9

10. Moanalua (2-2-1, 1-1 OIA Open) 6 NR

No longer in Top 10: Kamehameha (No. 10).