If there was doubt, none remains.

Punahou asserted itself with a four-set win over ‘Iolani and a sweep of Kamehameha to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The panel of coaches and media submitted all 11 first-place votes for the Buffanblu, now in their second week atop the rankings. Punahou beat ‘Iolani 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 26-24 and Kamehameha 25-22, 25-20, 25-19. Then, the Buffanblu swept Mid-Pacific 25-20, 25-18, 25-17.

With only two Division I state-tournament berths allotted to the ILH and its four D-I teams, Punahou took a big step toward a first-place finish in the regular season — and the automatic state berth that comes with it.

‘Iolani continued Kamehameha’s slide by beating the Warriors at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium on Saturday 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19. ‘Iolani is now No. 2 and Kahuku leap-frogged Kamehameha into the No. 3 spot.

Maryknoll upended Hawaii Baptist in four sets at the Eagles’ gym and returned to the Top 10 for the first time since Aug. 21. The Spartans (8-12, 3-1 ILH D-I) are at No. 9.

Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10

Sept. 12, 2022

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (11) (14-2, 3-0 ILH) 110 1

2. ‘Iolani (8-3, 1-1 ILH) 98 3

3. Kahuku (9-1, 2-0 OIA) 82 4

4. Kamehameha (15-4, 1-2 ILH) 81 2

5. Moanalua (21-7-1, 2-1 OIA) 69 5

6. Le Jardin (11-6, 4-0 ILH D-II) 50 6

7. Hawaii Baptist (8-13-2, 3-2 ILH D-II) 27 7

8. KS-Hawaii (13-3-1, 8-0 BIIF) 25 8

9. Maryknoll (8-12, 3-1 ILH D-II) 24 NR

10. Kalani (7-3, 2-1 OIA) 14 9

No longer in Top 10: Mililani (No. 10).