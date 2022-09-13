Scoreboard – Sept. 13, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BOWLING

ILH girls: Island Pacific vs. Damien; Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Mid Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Sacred Hearts vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Damien; University at Le Jardin; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Leilehua at Waialua,

6 p.m.; Aiea at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Pearl City at Radford,

7 p.m.; Campbell at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kaimuki at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kailua at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Kalani; Castle at Farrington. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Radford at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waialua; Nanakuli at Campbell; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll; Hanalani vs. Assets; Kamehameha vs. Mid Pacific; Island Pacific vs. Damien. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kailua, 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Castle, 5 p.m.; Moanalua at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Radford at Leilehua,

7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

Bulletin board

Radford High School is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program.

Head coaching experience is recommended. Overall understanding of running both JV/Varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the programs philosophy is parallel.

Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes Sept. 15-30.

Water polo

Hawaii High School Scores

Monday

Varsity II Boys

Mid-Pacific 6, Le Jardin 3

Top Scorers: MPI—Finley Razee 3, Derek Hunsaker 2, Bailey Bhattacharyya. LJA—James LaRue, Walker Slay, Shore Flores.

Intermediate Boys

Punahou Blue 7, Punahou Gold 9