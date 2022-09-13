Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Sept. 13, 2022 Today Updated 9:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BOWLING ILH girls: Island Pacific vs. Damien; Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou; Hanalani vs. Mid Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Pacific Buddhist Academy; Sacred Hearts vs. ‘Iolani. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. ILH Division II girls: Hawaii Baptist at Damien; University at Le Jardin; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m. ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; La Pietra at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.; Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 6:30 p.m. OIA West girls: Leilehua at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Aiea at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Waipahu at Waianae, 7 p.m.; Pearl City at Radford, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Nanakuli, 7 p.m. WEDNESDAY AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Kaimuki at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kailua at Kalaheo; Moanalua at Kalani; Castle at Farrington. Matches start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Radford at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waialua; Nanakuli at Campbell; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m. BOWLING ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll; Hanalani vs. Assets; Kamehameha vs. Mid Pacific; Island Pacific vs. Damien. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kailua, 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Castle, 5 p.m.; Moanalua at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, 7 p.m. OIA West girls: Radford at Leilehua, 7 p.m. WATER POLO ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Bulletin board Radford High School is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program. Head coaching experience is recommended. Overall understanding of running both JV/Varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the programs philosophy is parallel. Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes Sept. 15-30. Water polo Hawaii High School Scores Monday Varsity II Boys Mid-Pacific 6, Le Jardin 3 Top Scorers: MPI—Finley Razee 3, Derek Hunsaker 2, Bailey Bhattacharyya. LJA—James LaRue, Walker Slay, Shore Flores. Intermediate Boys Punahou Blue 7, Punahou Gold 9 Previous Story Prep Football Top 10: Kahuku No. 1 in any condition Next Story Television and radio – Sept. 13, 2022