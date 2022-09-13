comscore Stephen Tsai: It wouldn’t be a wonderful life without UH football | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: It wouldn’t be a wonderful life without UH football

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

When I was a kid, I grumbled about an itchy rash on my arm. The advice was: Would you rather have an itchy arm or no arm at all? Read more

Previous Story
Jason Kaneshiro: Scribes Cindy Luis and Ann Miller brought life to Wahine volleyball
Next Story
Scoreboard – Sept. 13, 2022

Scroll Up