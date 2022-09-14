Column: The fallacy of ‘firm’ energy’s reliability

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The claim that “firm” energy guarantees uninterrupted electrical service for customers of electric utilities has recently been disproven.

Hawaiian Electric issued a warning to its Big Island customers of possible rolling blackouts because of the unavailability of electricity from a facility owned by Hamakua Energy Partners, where Hawaiian Electric gets a substantial portion of its electricity. Although the facility has since resumed operations, the warning exposes the fallacy of “firm” energy.

The Hamakua facility shut down because of the unavailability of ammonia, which the facility uses in its operations. Ammonia and most of the components of the fuel mixture that is used by the Hamakua facility must be imported because they are not produced in Hawaii.

The fuel mixture is considered to be “firm” energy because it is supposed to be able to supply uninterrupted power on demand 24/7. Fossil fuels are commonly referred to as firm energy. With the transition to renewable sources of electricity generation, biomass generation has also been referred to as such.

“Firm” energy is a fallacy because, like ammonia, it is subject to supply chain disruptions if it or any of its components must be imported to Hawaii. Hawaii should instead be working toward energy security by developing energy that is locally sourced.

Another disadvantage of “firm” energy is that commonly used sources, such as fossil fuels and biomass, emit greenhouse gases that warm the Earth and cause climate change.

Hawaii’s environmental community was understandably dismayed when the Legislature passed Senate Bill 2510, which would have required “firm” energy to be used to generate electricity. Hawaii’s electric utilities are transitioning in stages to 100% renewable energy by 2045, and the bill requires one-third of the renewable energy to be “firm.”

The bill would support the proposed Hu Honua project on the Big Island, which would burn trees to generate electricity. Trees are technically considered to be renewable, but burning trees is even worse for the environment than burning coal, which is one of the dirtiest forms of energy. Many people appealed to Gov. David Ige to veto SB 2510, and, thankfully, he did so.

Fortunately, Hawaii has an abundance of clean, renewable energy resources. Solar energy, for example, is so plentiful and inexpensive that it has already gained broad acceptance. Wind energy is feasible in many areas, but wind farms should be located away from populated areas. Hydroelectric generators are already using water from rivers and streams to generate power.

It is true that solar and wind energy have the downside of being intermittent. However, funding for battery research has accelerated, resulting in battery storage that is increasing and prices that are dropping. Other storage options exist that are clean and could be completely locally sourced, such as pumped storage hydro.

In the upcoming session, the Legislature must take more decisive action to control climate change. For example, a bill should be passed that places a tax on distributors of fossil fuel, which would have the effect of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and shifting the economy to clean, renewable energy. The bill would also rebate the tax revenues to people in equal shares, resulting a net financial gain for most of Hawaii’s families.

Other bills should also be passed to move Hawaii expeditiously toward a clean, renewable energy future. “Firm” energy that is not clean is not part of that desired future.

The actions that we take now to control climate change — or fail to take — will have effects decades into the future. We have a moral obligation to maintain a livable environment for future generations. They are depending on us.

David Hunt is a retired educator, musician and environmental advocate; John Kawamoto is a retired legislative analyst and advocate for a clean, healthy environment.