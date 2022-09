Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Good Fix program is doing a real service with the spay/neuter clinics for owned cats as well as feral cats, which are the real problem on Oahu. Read more

Cats can be brought 7:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Monday and Sept. 21 to Aloha Stadium; register on-site. Cat owners could bring feral cats, too, but trapping a feral cat to bring in for the service is not easy in the least. There are separate appointments for the experienced caregivers of feral colonies, and they will be handling much of that.