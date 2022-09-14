comscore A Haleiwa hot spot | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

A Haleiwa hot spot

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 1 p.m.
  • Combo ($19) with spicy miso tonkatsu and original poke. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Shrimp tempura udon ($14). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Business owner Kenji Sakai. PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

No. 7 Japanese Food Truck is known for its Hawaiian-Japanese fusion cuisine. When you’re in Haleiwa, simply keep an eye out for the food truck with the huge number seven on it. Read more

Previous Story
Branching out

Scroll Up