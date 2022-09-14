comscore Fresh tortellini for an easy skillet meal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Fresh tortellini for an easy skillet meal

  • By New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 3:23 p.m.
  • NEW YORK TIMES PHOTO

You can have cheesy pasta, juicy corn, fried rosemary and loads of bacon in just 20 minutes, with the use of just one skillet. Read more

Previous Story
A twist on the traditional Tuna Salad
Next Story
This veggie dish boasts a variety of textures

Scroll Up