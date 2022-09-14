Fresh tortellini for an easy skillet meal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

You can have cheesy pasta, juicy corn, fried rosemary and loads of bacon in just 20 minutes, with the use of just one skillet. Fresh store-bought tortellini are a boon to quick meals, especially when they’re cooked directly in the sauce instead of a big pot of water. But it’s the trifecta of salty bacon, sweet corn and rosemary that makes this pasta substantial enough for cool nights yet fresh enough for summer — which is to say, it’s great for anytime at all. To incorporate a green vegetable, add one that can cook in three to five minutes along with the pasta, such as halved snap peas, thinly sliced asparagus or broccolini, or spinach, or eat the pasta alongside a light salad of greens or crunchy vegetables.

Skillet Tortellini with Corn and Crispy Rosemary

Ingredients:

• 4 thick bacon slices, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch thick pieces

• 5 rosemary sprigs

• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 16 to 20 ounces refrigerated cheese or cheese-and-spinach tortellini or tortelloni

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• Black pepper

• Kernels from 4 ears of corn, cobs scraped of their milk and reserved (or use 4 cups frozen and thawed kernels)

Directions:

Place the bacon, 4 of the rosemary sprigs and 1 tablespoon butter in a large (at least 12-inch) nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet. Set over medium-high. When sizzling, cook, stirring often, until the bacon is golden and the rosemary is crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Turn off the heat and use a slotted spoon or fish spatula to transfer the bacon and rosemary to a paper towel-lined plate.

Drain all but about 1/4 cup bacon fat from the skillet and add the tortellini, arranging it in a single layer. Set over medium heat and cook, without stirring, until browned underneath, 2 to 4 minutes. Add 1 1/2 cups water, the remaining rosemary sprig, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Stir to combine, scraping up browned bits from the skillet. Cover with a lid or baking sheet and cook until the pasta is tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

Add the corn kernels, corn milk and remaining tablespoon of butter. Stir until the butter melts and glazes the pasta and the corn is warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Divide pasta among 4 plates or bowls, then top with the bacon. Crumble the fried rosemary needles over the plates by rubbing them between your fingers. Eat right away.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4.