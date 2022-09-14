Hapchang coming to Stage Restaurant

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Sun Collective, an Oahu-based artist network and management agency specializing in creative talent, is featuring its first art event of the year at Stage Restaurant. Join Korean-American artists Lauren Hana Chai, Miryo and Sean-Joseph for Hapchang, a multisensory, immersive art experience at 6 p.m. Oct. 4. Inspired by modern Korean cultural elements, Hapchang explores the duality of labor and pleasure in the natural cycle of life. The immersive experience will include ceramics, food, performance art and music.

Visit stagerestauranthawaii.com/event/hapchang/.

Monthly family festival in Kapolei

Beginning today, Sept. 14, Kapolei Commons is launching Str’EATS, a monthly food truck festival with family fun, keiki activities (like face painting) and more. Str’EATS will be the second Wednesday of each month from 4-8 p.m.

More than 40 vendors will line the street at Kapolei Commons, offering the community a variety of local cuisines to choose from. Popular food trucks scheduled to appear include HI Cravings, Blue Truck Teppanyaki, Local Poke Bowl and Sweet Treats by Kris.

To learn more, visit kapoleicommons.com.

Special September discount

To celebrate its first anniversary, Fresh Bites Café is offering customers a 20% discount Sept. 15-30. Enjoy 20% off of all breakfast items, waffles, sandwiches, hot donburi, waffle dogs, desserts and drinks. Due to the instability of the pricing of fresh fish, no sushi or poke items are included with this special anniversary promotion.

Popular dishes at the café include Hawaiian kalua pork Benedict ($13.95), smoked salmon with avocado toast ($12.95). beef pastrami waffle sandwich ($12.95) and classic waffle with vanilla bean and fresh fruits ($11.95).

Call 808-425-4574 or visit freshbitescafehawaii.com.

Fabulous fall menu

Ole! Buho Cocina y Cantina just launched its fall specials menu, available until Dec. 1. Specials range from birria fries ($16) — an addictive appetizer that includes slow-cooked beef, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, cotija and cilantro — and stuffed poblano peppers ($18) to chicken enchiladas ($19), quesabirria ($23) and grilled lamb with mashed potatoes and salsa verde ($34). Washugyu steak tacos ($26) and washugyu steak quesadilla ($30) are especially meaty.

Be sure to save room for dessert. The s’mores cookie skillet ($14), complete with chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers on chocolate chip cookies, is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth. Make it even more indulgent by adding a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Call 808-922-2846 or visit buhocantina.com.