Just ‘chili’ out

September is the start of all things fall, and chili is the epitome of cozy comfort food. No two chilis are the same, though. Check out the following options.

Moke’s Bread and Breakfast

This brunch eatery’s chili moco ($15.95) is only available at Moke’s Bread and Breakfast’s Kailua location.

“What makes our chili so special is that it’s done with ground-up rib-eye,” says executive chef Masi Toilolo. “It’s a Moke’s recipe that’s been done for 20 years now. We feature the same chili for our chili omelet.”

Moke’s Bread and Breakfast – Kailua

27 Hoolai St., Kailua

808-261-5565

mokeshawaii.com

Instagram: @mokesbreadandbreakfast

Rainbow Drive-In

Rainbow Drive-In is known for its mix plate ($11.50) and loco moco plate ($9.95), but its chili dog plate ($9.50) is also one of the business’s bestsellers. The chili dog plate features two wieners and the eatery’s famous chili, which is made in-house daily and comprises ground beef, garlic and kidney beans in a special blend of spices and herbs.

Rainbow Drive-In

Various locations

rainbowdrivein.com

Instagram: @rainbowdrivein

Zippy’s

Zippy’s chili is so popular that the menu has its own chili category. Dishes range from chili and cheese fries ($5.25) and chili burrito plates ($9.35) to chili mocos ($13.40) — loco mocos taken to the next level with a juicy hamburger patty topped with chili — and chili spaghetti with garlic bread ($11.15).

A signature dish is the chili and chicken mixed plate ($12.70), which includes two pieces of Zippy’s famous fried chicken.

Zippy’s

Various locations

zippys.com

Instagram: @zippys

Big City Diner

Big City Diner has a plethora of chili-laden menu items to choose from. Its chili usually comes with a scoop of steamed rice and is topped with shredded real cheddar cheese, diced onions and green onions.

The diner’s chili nachos ($15.99) is one of the eatery’s most popular items. Crunchy, tricolored tortilla chips are topped with the eatery’s famous chili, shredded Jack and cheddar cheeses, chopped tomatoes, sweet onions, roasted corn, green onions and sliced black olives. This shareable appetizer comes with fresh salsa, cilantro and buttermilk dip.

Meanwhile, fiesta chili taco salad ($15.99) is a colorful way to eat your greens. It features the same toppings as the nachos, but in salad form.

Chili fries ($9.79) are also available.

Big City Diner

Various locations

bigcitydinerhawaii.com

Instagram: @bigcitydiner