Just ‘chili’ out

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 2:16 p.m.
  • Chili Moco ($15.95). PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
  • Chili Dog Plate ($9.50) with two wieners and the business’s famous chili. PHOTO COURTESY RAINBOW DRIVE-IN
  • Chili Burrito Plate ($9.35) features a bean and meat burrito topped with chili. PHOTO COURTESY ZIPPY’S RESTAURANTS
  • Fiesta Chili Taco Salad ($15.99). PHOTO COURTESY BIG CITY DINER

September is the start of all things fall, and chili is the epitome of cozy comfort food. No two chilis are the same, though. Check out the following options. Read more

