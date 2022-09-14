comscore Honolulu Council to consider auditing Department of Planning and Permitting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu Council to consider auditing Department of Planning and Permitting

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
The Honolulu City Council is slated to consider a measure to launch a performance audit of the Department of Planning and Permitting to address operational deficiencies. Read more

