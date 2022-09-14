comscore Honolulu police crack 50-year-old cold-case killing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police crack 50-year-old cold-case killing

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY HPD Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

    COURTESY HPD

    Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

  • COURTESY HPD At top right, Parabon NanoLabs used DNA evidence to create a composite of what the suspect may have looked like at 25 years old.

    COURTESY HPD

    At top right, Parabon NanoLabs used DNA evidence to create a composite of what the suspect may have looked like at 25 years old.

  • COURTESY HPD Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

    COURTESY HPD

    Nineteen-year-old Nancy Elaine Anderson was discovered with multiple stab wounds in her apartment at 2222 Aloha Drive in Waikiki on Jan. 7, 1972.

A former Nevada deputy attorney general was arrested Tuesday, five decades after police allege he stabbed a young woman more than 60 times and left her body in a pool of blood in her Waikiki apartment. Read more

Previous Story
Tight job market and supply constraints interfering with Hawaii’s economic recovery

Scroll Up