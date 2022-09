Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Palolo Chinese Home has hired Rachael Young as its new human resources director. Young has 23 years of experience in the field, having held positions with Fletcher Jones Automotive, Lanakila and Kobayashi Travel Service. She graduated from the University of Hawaii with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a major in human resources management and marketing.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.