Scoreboard – Sept. 14, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kaimuki at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kailua at Kalaheo; Moanalua at

Kalani; Castle at Farrington. Matches start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Radford at Pearl City; Leilehua at Waialua; Nanakuli at Campbell; Waianae at Waipahu. Matches start at 3 p.m.

BOWLING

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist vs. Punahou; Saint Louis vs. Maryknoll; Hanalani vs.

Assets; Kamehameha vs. Mid Pacific;

Island Pacific vs. Damien. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs.

Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

OIA East girls: Anuenue at Kailua, 5 p.m.; Kaimuki at Castle, 5 p.m.; Moanalua at

Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kalaheo at Kalani, 7 p.m.; Farrington at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Radford at Leilehua, 7 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH boys Division II: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Division I: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

BOWLING

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Mid Pacific; Pacific Buddhist Academy vs. Island

Pacific; Hanalani vs. Sacred Hearts;

Kamehameha vs. Maryknoll. Matches start at 4:30 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

SOCCER

Big West women: UC Davis vs. Hawaii,

7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at Damien; Le Jardin at Hanalani; University at Sacred Hearts. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: Christian Academy vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at La Pietra; Assets at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.; St. Andrew’s at

Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waianae at Waialua,

6 p.m.; Radford at Nanakuli, 7 p.m.; Leilehua at Pearl City, 7 p.m.; Mililani at Waipahu,

7 p.m.; Kapolei at Aiea, 7 p.m.

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity I

‘Iolani def. Punahou 28-26, 25-15, 25-22

Kamehameha def. Mid-Pacific 25-16, 25-13, 25-14

Girls Varsity II

Maryknoll def. Sacred Hearts 25-20, 25-16, 25-22

Girls Varsity III

Christian Academy def. Assets 25-13, 25-14

La Pietra def. Hawaiian Mission 25-17,

25-14, 25-18

St. Andrew’s def. La Pietra 25-15, 25-11, 25-21

Island Pacific def. Assets 25-6, 25-13, 25-22

Monday

Girls Varsity III

Christian Academy def. Hawaiian Mission 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 26-24

OIA

Monday

Girls Varsity

Farrington def. Castle 25-11, 22-25, 25-12, 25-8

Girls JV

Castle def. Farrington 21-12, 21-18

Girls White

Farrington def. Castle 21-5, 21-14

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Konawaena 25-12, 25-17, 27-25

Girls JV

Hawaii Prep def. Konawaena 25-19, 25-17

ILH

At Hickam Bowling Center

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Damien 3, Island Pacific 0

Punahou 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Hanalani 3, Mid-Pacific 0

Kamehameha 3, Pacific Buddhist Acad. 0

‘Iolani 2, Sacred Hearts 1

High game/series—DMS: Kahea Downing 188/461. IPA: Krislyn Elmore137/

Zavry Nelson 343. Pun: Lindsay Minami 170/Raylie Iwamoto 442. HBA: Alissa Tong 133/364. Han: Taelor Maganis 192/Charis Shimabukuro 519. MPI: Caitlyn Chang 174/495. KS: Mariah Antoque 201/Jordyn Blackstad 427. PBA: Mari

Miyasato 126/336. Iol: Mia Patton 179/482. SHA: Rory Anne Rdila 168/432.

Girls JV

‘Iolani-Red 2, Punahou-Blue 1

‘Iolani-Blue 3, Sacred Hearts 0