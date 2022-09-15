Column: Judges, public safety and a fair, impartial system of justice
- By Simeon R. Acoba Jr.
-
Today
- Updated 6:18 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
Simeon R. Acoba, Jr., a retired Hawaii Supreme Court associate justice, has served as chairman of the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission and on the University of Hawaii board of regents.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree