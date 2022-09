Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Science — specifically, DNA technology — has revived a cold case of murder, and after a half century. None of that analysis existed in 1972, when Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, was stabbed to death in Waikiki. In recent months, a tip, as well as a current DNA sample matching one from the crime scene, led to the arrest of Tudor Chirila, 77, in Reno on Tuesday.

This amazing case also shows the value of dogged persistence in criminal investigation. No matter how many years pass, some cold cases can be revived in the interests of justice.