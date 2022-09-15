Off the News: More fallout from Kaneshiro probe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The tangled web of criminal charges against former city Prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro, prominent engineer Dennis Mitsunaga and several others has now also snared Sheri Jean Tanaka, attorney for the engineer's firm, Mitsunaga & Associates, or MAI.

The indictment against Tanaka alleges that on Oct. 4, 2012, she and Mitsunaga met with Kaneshiro and his assistant to “try and persuade Kaneshiro to investigate and prosecute” a MAI former employee. Following that meeting, Kaneshiro received campaign donations from MAI staffers and relatives. He would end up prosecuting that ex-employee in 2014, but lost the case.

Many, many details will emerge when the complex bribery case goes to trial on March 21. Stay tuned.