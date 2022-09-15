Department of Land and Natural Resources adds Hawaii island site to menu of virtual tours

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Department of Land and Natural Resources has expanded its growing collection of virtual tours of some of the state’s remote natural areas. Read more

The latest offering takes users to Puu Waawaa and the Napuu region of Hawaii island, where a number of puu — hills or cinder cones — host rare dry-forest habitats and some of the world’s most endangered plants, according to a DLNR news release.

The larger Napuu area is managed by the department’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife for multiple uses including the Puu Waawaa Forest Reserve and Forest Bird Sanctuary, and the Puu Anahulu Game Management Area. The area also features trails from modern and historic times that are managed by the state’s Na Ala Hele Trails program, the release said.

The newest virtual tour provides a series of immersive, 360-degree views of four sites: a botanical trail at the base of the largest puu, the summit of the puu and two locations within a fenced forest restoration site. Users can click on plants, animal habitats and mountains to access videos, photos and text with more information, DLNR said.

“These tours are a way to bring nature to people,” Josh Atwood, DOFAW information and education coordinator, said in the release. “Some of the lands managed are closed in order to protect native species, and other sites may simply be challenging to access. If an educator isn’t able to take their class on an in-person field trip, or a resident doesn’t have the physical ability to get to a mauka forest, we still want them to be able to appreciate and learn about natural areas in Hawaii.”

Other tours in the collection include Kaniakapupu, Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve and Kawainui Marsh, all on Oahu.

Find the tours at dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/education/virtual.