Fatal ambulance fire linked to oxygen device | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Fatal ambulance fire linked to oxygen device

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, opened a news conference with Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan and Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon “Kalani” Hao. Officials provided an update on the investigation into the recent fatal ambulance fire.

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi, left, opened a news conference with Honolulu Department of Emergency Services Director Dr. Jim Ireland, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan and Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon “Kalani” Hao. Officials provided an update on the investigation into the recent fatal ambulance fire.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Officials held a press conference Wednesday with updated information on the investigation into an ambulance that caught fire in the driveway at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua on Aug. 24.

    Officials held a press conference Wednesday with updated information on the investigation into an ambulance that caught fire in the driveway at Adventist Health Castle in Kailua on Aug. 24.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Deputy Director of Emergency Services Ian Santee demonstrated how a fatal fire could have occurred in an ambulance. The fire is currently classified as accidental, citing the portable oxygen regulator assembly as a possible cause.

    Deputy Director of Emergency Services Ian Santee demonstrated how a fatal fire could have occurred in an ambulance. The fire is currently classified as accidental, citing the portable oxygen regulator assembly as a possible cause.

Preliminary findings from the investigation into a fatal ambulance fire in Kailua point to a portable oxygen regulator as the cause of the August incident. Read more

