comscore Grant to support ancient sanctuary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Grant to support ancient sanctuary

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

Pu‘uhonua o Honaunau National Historical Park in South Kona will be benefiting from a $1.7 million commitment by the National Park Foundation to grow its nonprofit park partners. Read more

Previous Story
Arson suspected in 3 car fires in Manoa, Makiki

Scroll Up