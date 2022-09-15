comscore Hawaii’s daily COVID-19 case count declines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s daily COVID-19 case count declines

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.

The average number of COVID-19 cases reported in Hawaii continued to fall as the World Health Organization’s leader declared an end to the pandemic was in sight. Read more

