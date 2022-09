Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Island Pacific Academy has announced three new appointments:

>> Gail Vannatta has been named the secondary school principal. Vannatta has more than 30 years of experience as an educator, including 20 years of administrative experience. She previously worked at Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Campus and Damien Memorial School.

>> Steve Ross has been appointed as the assistant head of school. Ross has 27 years of experience in education including 10 years at Island Pacific Academy, where he first served as a first grade teacher followed by nine years as the elementary school principal.

>> Samantha Hodesder has been named the school principal. Hodesder is entering her fourth year at Island Pacific Academy, where she served as the elementary school guidance counselor and assistant principal.

