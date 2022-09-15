comscore Containing Kapolei QB Tama Amisone will be challenge for Moanalua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Containing Kapolei QB Tama Amisone will be challenge for Moanalua

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.

It is not too early to consider the ramifications of a mid-September conference game in the OIA Open as Kapolei and Moanalua are about to find out when the two ranked teams meet at Moanalua 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Read more

