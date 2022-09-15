Containing Kapolei QB Tama Amisone will be challenge for Moanalua

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It is not too early to consider the ramifications of a mid-September conference game in the OIA Open as Kapolei and Moanalua are about to find out when the two ranked teams meet at Moanalua 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Though four playoff berths are available, that means teams like Moanalua (1-1), Campbell (1-2), Waianae (0-3) and Leilehua (0-3) are on the bubble. Campbell has already played Kahuku and Mililani. Moanalua has yet to play Kahuku.

No. 6 Kapolei (4-0, 1-0 OIA Open) plays Kahuku next week, followed by Campbell. A win by No. 10 Moanalua (2-2-1, 1-1 OIA Open) on Saturday would upset the cart. A win by Kapolei puts the Hurricanes on the playoff berth track.

Much of it will be determined by containment. Can Moanalua contain Kapolei QB Tama Amisone? The 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore is possibly the most elusive signal-caller in the league. Though Kapolei appears to have a balanced pass-run ratio (51 percent pass, 49 percent rush), so much of their production rides on Amisone. He has passed for 880 yards and 14 TDs with only one interception, and rushed for 278 yards (7.9 per carry) and six more TDs. He also has a completion rate of 77 percent (59-for-77).

Amisone’s passer rating is a preposterous 230.03. For comparison’s sake, Marcus Mariota had a 189.98 passer rating as a senior at Saint Louis. Like Mariota, Amisone’s real value is almost immeasurable because of his playmaking ability out of the pocket.

When he is on the field, Amisone is the engine, attempting a pass, keeper or scramble run on 68 percent of Kapolei’s snaps. He even has a reception to his credit. That should keep Moanalua’s front six busy all night.

“Tama is a special talent who can pass and run. He reminds me of (former Mililani QB) McKenzie Milton,” Moanalua coach Vince Nihipali said. “In order to win, we need to keep him from making explosive plays and make him work for every yard. Our eyes need to be right against him, and play assignment football.”

Moanalua is coming off a 27-7 win over Leilehua, the program’s first victory in Open Division play. Two weeks ago, Na Menehune tied Kamehameha, 21-all, another notable feat for a team in its first year of Open action.

“The kids are handling it well. They realized real quick how good Open Division football is and have adapted to that well,” Nihipali said. “We celebrated the night of the Leilehua win and done. From Sunday on, it’s all about Kapolei. My celebration is about two hours after the game while I’m washing the uniforms and loading film.”

Moanalua QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa and his offensive unit have become more efficient with each week. Kaawa has passed for 809 yards and six TDs. He has also thrown six picks, but the 6-4, 200-pound slinger is only a freshman. The list of starting freshmen QBs in Open play is quite short.

Kapolei has youth on its side, too. The offensive line features four sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup: left tackle Chevy Robinson, left guard Jon McFall, center Gatoa-Amarxus Tagovailoa-Amosa (freshman), right guard Noa Lemau and right tackle Javian Goo.