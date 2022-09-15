comscore Prep football preview: No. 2 Punahou has quality QBs to throw at No. 5 Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: No. 2 Punahou has quality QBs to throw at No. 5 Saint Louis

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Punahou’s John-Keawe Sagapolutele has started all four games and has passed for 662 yards and five touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Punahou’s John-Keawe Sagapolutele has started all four games and has passed for 662 yards and five touchdowns while completing 61 percent of his passes.

There is no quarterback controversy for the Punahou Buffanblu. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Sept. 15, 2022

Scroll Up