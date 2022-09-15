Prep football preview: No. 2 Punahou has quality QBs to throw at No. 5 Saint Louis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is no quarterback controversy for the Punahou Buffanblu.

There is merely quality depth and a thirst for success that is difficult to quench. In the two weeks since Punahou went to top-ranked Kahuku, led in the fourth quarter and ultimately lost, 27-20, the focus has been on Saint Louis.

When No. 2 Punahou (3-1, 0-0 ILH Open) and No. 5 Saint Louis (2-2, 1-0 ILH Open) square off on Saturday at Skippa Diaz Stadium, it will be perhaps the first time in years that the Buffanblu, led by second-year head coach Nate Kia, are generally considered the favorite.

“They took their lumps and Nate’s done a great job putting their team together. It doesn’t matter if you’re the favorite or underdog. They’re going to come out and play hard,” Saint Louis coach Ron Lee. “The ILH format, it’s never over until the last game of the season. We’re looking to get better every day, and I’m sure that’s what Nate’s doing. They look good.”

Behind a tenacious, disciplined defensive unit, there is no surprise that Punahou is having a stellar season. Until their go-ahead scoring drive late in the fourth quarter, Kahuku had fewer than 100 rushing yards. The unit, sparked by defensive back Travis Ross and defensive end Kekai Burnett, had allowed just seven points in its three previous games.

Having two capable QBs is not a simple place to navigate. John-Keawe Sagapolutele has started all four games and has the most experience since stepping in as a freshman three years ago. He has passed for 662 yards with five touchdown passes, and at 6 feet, 2 inches and 210 pounds, is a difficult passer to bring down.

He has raw strength — Sagapolutele was the state shot put and discus champion last spring — and ability to go deep downfield. Sagapolutele has completed 61 percent of his passes (46-for-76) and has a yards-per-attempt average is a robust 8.7, but he has thrown four interceptions.

When Ty McCutcheon took over in the second half against Kahuku, he was quicker to release the football.

He completed 19 of 25 pass attempts for two TDs. He also took fewer chances. That is, until the Punahou’s final offensive snap, when he was intercepted near the end zone. The other option would have been to throw the ball away. It was the only real mistake of the night for the junior.

It’s a tough call between Sagapolutele, who committed to Hawaii in early June, and McCutcheon, who has an offer from Arizona.

It could come down to a simple, but difficult task: how well Punahou can run the ball against a stout Saint Louis front seven. The Buffanblu have run well against most teams, but had just 14 yards on 13 carries against Kahuku.

If that doesn’t bode well on Saturday, the Crusaders may jump on play-action whether it is Sagapolutele or McCutcheon at the wheel.

Meanwhile, at the Kalaepohaku campus, the Crusaders are evolving day by day. After a 1-2 nonconference record, losing to Mililani 28-7 and Bishop Gorman (Calif.) 56-14, Saint Louis, opened ILH Open Division play last week with a 49-14 win over Kamehameha. After more than five decades in coaching, Lee has always embraced the teaching aspect of the game.

“Our kids that have been in the program, it was a positive for these guys. It’s about character, working hard, all life lessons. I see that and I’m most proud of them, the kids who were with us through COVID, we lost guys, we had no field. In the classroom, we’re averaging 3.5 GPA as a team. All of those things are positives,” said Lee, who began coaching in 1969. “We got beat up in the early part of the season. We can be competitive and it’s because these guys have overcome hardships. They’re working hard every day and that’s what I like about this team. We got our own field back, guys are believing in each other.”

Friday’s games

Radford (1-3, 0-2 OIA D-I) at Farrington (2-3, 0-1 OIA D-I), 7:30 p.m.

The Rams are coming off a a wild 31-24 loss to Roosevelt. RB Michael Hayslett is one of the top playmakers in the league and only gets stronger late in games. Both teams need a win to get on track to a playoff berth. Farrington returned from its mainland trip and was routed by Waipahu, 43-0, last week.

Pearl City (4-1, 3-0 OIA D-II) at Kaiser (2-2, 2-1 OIA D-II), 7:30 p.m.

The Cougars have one of the most effective QBs in the league with Easton Yoshino (980 passing yards, 11 TDs, two interceptions), but stopping opposing offenses has been difficult. Here come the Chargers, who have outscored divisional foes 128-41. Trey Dacosos is averaging 253 passing yards per game and already has 16 TD passes.

The Chargers have not beaten Kaiser since 2018.

Kalaheo (0-5, 0-3 OIA D-II) at Nanakuli (3-1, 3-0 OIA D-II), 7:30 p.m.

The Golden Hawks share first place with Pearl City. A win by Nanakuli could set up a showdown for sole possession of the lead next week at Bino Neves Field.

In the Valley, Nanakuli is 3-0. The only loss was to Maui, which has turned into a contender for the MIL D-I title. Hansen Salausa-Kaawa has been effective at QB with 622 passing yards, nine TDs and just three picks.

Kalaheo has scored just 23 points in five games, but RB Elijah Taylor is among the league rushing leaders with 280 yards (5.8 per carry).

Kaimuki (2-2, 2-1 OIA D-II) at Waialua (2-3, 1-2 OIA D-II), 7 p.m.

RB Ofa Vehikite has been spectacular for the green-and-gold Bulldogs. Even with missing statistics from the season opener against Waimea, Vehikite has 666 yards and six TDs on just 48 carries (13.9 yards per attempt). The red-and-white Bulldogs are coming off a 22-14 win over Molokai. Waialua will have home-field advantage at Tosh Nakasone Field, as well as a solid offense led by Tyson Apau.

Castle (0-4, 0-1 OIA D-I) at Roosevelt (2-1, 1-1 OIA D-I), 7:30 p.m.

A year ago, Roosevelt had a solid defensive unit, but no playoff berth to show for it. This time, with LB/WR Kamu Kaaihue (6-3, 210), WR Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa (6-3, 195) and SB Kainalu Davis (6-0, 165), quarterback Kayman Lewis has one of the tallest and most athletic receiving trios in the league.

After scheduling up — Waianae, Punahou, ‘Iolani — in nonconference play, the Knights lost to Kailua, 41-34, in their league opener last week. Coby Tanioka had a breakout season last year and draws plenty of attention from opposing defenses. Tanioka (19 receptions, 205 yards) is the lone Knight with more than four catches.

Kamehameha (0-2-1, 0-1 ILH Open) at Liberty (Nev.) (1-3, 0-0), 4 p.m.

This is Kamehameha’s first out-of-state trip since 2018 when the Warriors defeated Carson (Calif.), 17-6.

Nevada powerhouse Liberty reached the 5A state semifinals last year, losing to Bishop Gorman, 35-14. The Patriots were 10-2 overall. This season, the Patriots beat Palo Verde (Nev.) 39-7, then lost to Lone Peak (Utah) 20-19, Pittsburg (Calif.) 30-2 and Atascocita (Texas) 45-8.

This is their last nonleague game before taking on Faith Lutheran next week.

Pac-Five (2-0, 0-0 ILH D-I) at Kamehameha I-AA (1-0, 1-1 ILH D-IAA), 6 p.m.

The Wolf Pack have been idle from game action since blowing out Kalaheo, 42-0, on Aug. 13. RB Blade Kaululaau has scored six TDs already (181 yards, 6.8 per carry). Dawson Coover leads the receiving crops with eight catches for 188 yards and three TDs. The I-AA Warriors might be less rusty. They outlasted Punahou I-AA, 25-14, last week.

Saint Louis I-AA (0-1, 0-1 ILH D-IAA) at Punahou I-AA (0-1, 0-1 ILH D-IAA), 3:15 p.m.

The I-AA Crusaders were 4-1 in league play last year, but their dynamic trio of QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Campbell), WR Onosa‘i Salanoa (Mililani) and WR Kache Kaio (Kahuku) has moved on. Punahou did not play in ILH D-I/D-IAA last year.

Saturday’s games

No. 6 Kapolei (4-0, 1-0 OIA Open) at No. 10 Moanalua (2-2-1, 1-1 OIA Open), 6:30 p.m.

It is not too early to consider the ramifications of a mid-September conference game in OIA Open. Though four playoff berths are available, that means teams like Moanalua (1-1), Campbell (1-2), Waianae (0-3) and Leilehua (0-3) are on the bubble. Campbell has already played Kahuku and Mililani. Moanalua has yet to play Kahuku.

Kapolei plays Kahuku next week, followed by Campbell. A win by Moanalua on Saturday would upset the cart. A win by Kapolei puts the Hurricanes on the playoff berth track.

Much of it will be determined by containment. Can Moanalua contain Kapolei QB Tama Amisone? The 6-foot, 175-pound sophomore is possibly the most elusive signal-caller in the league. Though Kapolei appears to have a balanced pass-run ratio (51 percent pass, 49 percent rush), so much of their production rides on Amisone. He has passed for 880 yards and 14 TDs with only one interception, and rushed for 278 yards (7.9 per carry) and six more TDs. He also has a completion rate of 77 percent (59 for 77).

“Tama is a special talent who can pass and run. He reminds me of (former Mililani QB) McKenzie Milton,” Moanalua coach Vince Nihipali said. “In order to win, we need to keep him from making explosive plays and make him work for every yard. Our eyes need to be right against him, and play assignment football.”

Moanalua QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa and his offensive unit have become more efficient with each week. Kaawa has passed for 809 yards and six TDs. He has also thrown six picks, but 6-4, 200-pound slinger is only a freshman. The list of starting freshmen QBs in Open play is quite short.

No. 7 ‘Iolani (4-0, 1-0 ILH D-I) vs. Damien (2-1, 0-0 ILH D-I) at Farrington, 4 p.m.

The Monarchs get a shot at the defending ILH and state D-I champions to start the league schedule. Damien beat Kalaheo and OIA D-II front runner Pearl City before losing to OIA Open squad Moanalua, 16-7. Damien has not played since Aug. 20.

The Raiders continue to motor without a hitch despite key losses to graduation. They average more than 47 points per game while their hybird-heavy defense has allowed just 15 points in its last two contests.

Waipahu (3-1, 2-0 OIA D-I) vs. No. 8 Aiea (4-1, 2-0 OIA D-I) at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Na Alii are on a roll, led by a defensive unit that has allowed just 9.3 points per game in its last three. Receivers Jayden Chanel (26 catches, 455 yards, five TDs) and Geronimo Ulgaran (36, 441, six) lead a talented group of playmakers.

Since going 1-1 against Open Division foes in preseason, the Marauders have smoked two OIA D-I opponents by a combined score of 78-7. QB Joshua Manu is averaging 274 passing yards per game and has 10 TDs with just four picks in 121 attempts. Liatama Uiliata has a whopping 37 receptions for 570 yards with six TDs already.

Kalani (1-3, 1-2 OIA D-II) vs. McKinley at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

The Falcons are scoring points — 22.5 per game — but have limited opponents to less than 36 points just once. They have a five-game win streak against McKinley, which hasn’t beaten the Falcons since 2011.