Hawaii has dodged the latest rail fiasco — and we’re not talking about the one from East Kapolei.

This issue is the now-averted freight rail strike on the mainland that had been looming until eleventh-hour negotiations averted a walkout. The tentative agreement still must be ratified, but at least the supply chain is preserved, at least for now.

And in case all that seems far away, most of what Hawaii gets comes by ship, and shipping is a no-go if the goods don’t arrive at the dock to be loaded onto the vessels. Big sigh of relief is in order.