Editorial: DHHL must meet tighter deadlines

The clock has started ticking on what is sure to be the most daunting challenge faced by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The agency must get the historic $600 million outlay in state funds attached to projects addressing the persistent homesteading backlog for its trust beneficiaries. Read more

