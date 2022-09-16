Honolulu Police Department academy grads poised to partner with veteran officers
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:40 a.m.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Police Department invited the media to its Waipahu training academy, Ke Kula Makai, on Thursday as part of a campaign to recruit more law enforcement officers. Recruits are seen during a firearm training session under the close supervision of instructors.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Mike Lambert:
The HPD major is head of the Ke Kula Makai Training Division in Waipahu
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Honolulu Police Department’s Ke Kula Makai Training Academy in Waipahu includes a firearm training bay, above.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cyler Solomon, front, and fellow recruits have been in a training program that runs for six weeks. The department currently has about 350 vacancies to fill.