comscore UH edges UC Davis in BWC soccer opener | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH edges UC Davis in BWC soccer opener

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaii senior Kelci Sumida scored at the 74-minute mark and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team opened the Big West season with a 1-0 win over UC Davis on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Prep football preview: No. 2 Punahou has quality QBs to throw at No. 5 Saint Louis

Scroll Up