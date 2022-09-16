UH edges UC Davis in BWC soccer opener

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii senior Kelci Sumida scored at the 74-minute mark and the Rainbow Wahine soccer team opened the Big West season with a 1-0 win over UC Davis on Thursday at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Sumida, UH’s leading scorer a year ago, entered the match with three assists but hadn’t found the net over the first five matches this season. She broke through when freshman Amber Gilbert ran down a pass from Krista Peterson then sent a cross to Sumida who broke the scoreless tie. Gilbert, the reigning Big West freshman of the week, was credited with her second assist of the season.

Rainbow Wahine goalkeeper Lauren Marquez finished with two saves in UH’s second shutout of the season. UC Davis (3-3-2) took nine shots to UH’s six but the Wahine put four on goal with Sumida converting the game-winner.

UH (4-2, 1-0) next faces UC Santa Barbara (1-6-2, 0-1) on the road on Sept. 22.