comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes opportunity to celebrate the past | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes opportunity to celebrate the past

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow, left, might take the floor against her fellow alums today.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow, left, might take the floor against her fellow alums today.

Robyn Ah Mow recalls evenings spent idolizing University of Hawaii volleyball players and the atmosphere in a sweltering yet frenzied Klum Gym. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Sept. 16, 2022

Scroll Up