Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes opportunity to celebrate the past

Robyn Ah Mow recalls evenings spent idolizing University of Hawaii volleyball players and the atmosphere in a sweltering yet frenzied Klum Gym.

She would eventually take a starring role on the court in both Klum and the newly constructed Special Events Arena as an All-America setter in the mid-1990s.

An international career highlighted by three appearances with the U.S. Olympic team was followed by a return to Manoa as an assistant coach under Dave Shoji.

Now in her sixth year since succeeding Shoji as head coach, Ah Mow’s nearly lifelong relationship with the program — and the continuing celebration of the anniversary of Title IX —heightens the significance of today’s return of the UH women’s volleyball alumnae match at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

“Just knowing the history and where all of this came from, it’s special to me,” Ah Mow said on Thursday.

The alumnae match, last held in 2019, serves as a reunion for Rainbow Wahine players of the past and this year’s return coincides with the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX and the start of Rainbow Wahine athletics.

The festivities start with the alumnae game at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Green-White scrimmage featuring the current team, including a skills competition, around 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Ah Mow, who celebrated her birthday on Thursday, classified her playing status as a “maybe,” and the current coaching staff could take a swing at taking on the alums.

A tentative alumnae list (whether playing or attending) ranges from some of the program’s earliest members such as Marilyn Moniz (1972-75), Beth McLachlin (1974-75, 77) and Liz Lee and Darlene “Nena” Costales Richards (1975) to 2019 grads Bailey Choy and McKenna Ross.

This year also marks the 40th anniversary of the 1982 NCAA championship and team members Sista Palakiko-Beazley, LeeAnn Pestana Satele and Lisa Strand are slated to return to the arena.

“It would be awesome to have all the different generations in the same gym,” said Ah Mow said.

Another benefit of the event is the current players “getting to know all the different Rainbow Wahine ohana,” she said.

Today’s event breaks up a bye week for the Wahine, who entered the break coming off a rousing five-set comeback against USC on Saturday.

They closed the non-conference portion of the season at 3-5 and the bye offers a the Wahine a chance to sharpen their skills in the practice gym and recharge for the Big West season.

The 10-week conference schedule begins at home with matches against UC Davis on Sept. 23 and UC Riverside the following night.

“It’s definitely a good break right before we start conference,” outside hitter Riley Wagoner said. “It’ll be nice to work on some things, but also to get a little bit of rest right before we start a long season.

“The stakes are going to be high, people are always gunning for us in conference. … I think we had a really good preseason, maybe not coming up with the wins that we wanted, but we’ve learned a lot and have come really far even from the first couple of weekends that we played.”

Rainbow Wahine volleyball

At SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Alumnae Game / Green vs. White scrimmage

>> When: Today, 5:30 p.m.

>> TV/Radio: None

>> Admission: Free