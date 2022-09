Scoreboard – Sept. 16, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis (I-AA) at Punahou (I-AA) 3:15 p.m.; Pac-Five at Kamehameha (I-AA), 6 p.m.

OIA Division I: Radford at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.; Castle at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Waialua, 7 p.m.; Pearl City at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.; Kalaheo at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Chaminade, 7 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division I: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kahuku at Kailua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Kalani at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Castle; Farrington at Moanalua. Matches start at 9 a.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Nanakuli; Campbell at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Waialua at Kapolei. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 8 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Qualifying Meets, 8:30 a.m. at Milillani; 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

FOOTBALL

College: Duquesne vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien, 4 p.m. at Farrington; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Waipahu vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II: Kalani vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at Roosevelt.

SOCCER

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii-Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 10:15 a.m.; University vs. Hanalani, 10:15 a.m. at Sacred Hearts; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 11:45 a.m.; ‘Iolani II at Damien, noon.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

ILH

Varsity Girls

Le Jardin def. Hanalani 25-17, 25-12, 25-22

Damien def. Maryknoll 25-17, 25-20, 25-23

Christian Academy def. Island Pacific 25-21, 25-12, 25-17

La Pietra def. ASSETS 25-9, 25-13, 25-15

St. Andrew’s def. Hawaiian Mission 25-22, 18-25, 25-16, 25-12

OIA

Kapolei def. ‘Aiea 25-13, 25-11, 20-25, 25-13

Mililani def. Waipahu 25-17, 25-12, 25-22

Leilehua def. Pearl City 25-11, 25-17, 25-18

Radford def. Nanakuli 25-18, 26-27, 25-22, 25-21

Bowling

ILH

Varsity Girls

Mid Pacific 3, Hawaii Baptist 0

Island Pacific 2, Pacific Buddhist 1

Hanalani 2, Sacred Hearts 1

Kamehameha 3, Maryknoll 0

‘Iolani 2, Punahou 1

High Game/Series

Hawaii Baptist: Ashley Campbell 155/405

Mid Pacific: Caitlyn Chang 194/525

Pacific Buddhist: Brieana Naki 129/Mari Miyasato 139/367

Island Pacific: Krislyn Elmore 114/302

Hanalani: Charis Shimabukuro 193/Taelo Maganis & Devyn Zizzo-Kaleo 431

Sacred Hearts: Kennedy Uemura 157/409

Kamehameha: Taylor Akau 215/559

Maryknoll: Madison Kendro 145/ Marley Spencer 419

Iolani: Rebecca Iha 193/495

Punahou: Raylie Iwamoto 188/491