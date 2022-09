Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After challenging themselves with an incredibly tough nonconference schedule, the Knights might finally be seeing the benefits of it. Read more

Castle 27, Roosevelt 24

Quarterback Daunte Ching rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Coby Tanioka to help Castle (1-4, 1-1 OIA D-I) win its first game of the season against the Rough Riders (2-2, 1-2).

The lead changed hands three times in the final quarter, with Ching scoring on a run with two minutes remaining for the final margin.

Roosevelt quarterback Kayman Lewis finished 13-for-33 for 227 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the loss.

Kekoa Richardson caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Lewis to put Roosevelt ahead 7-0 in the first quarter.

Ching’s 10-yard touchdown run gave Castle its first lead of the game at 21-17 in the fourth quarter.

Lewis threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Kainalu Davis with 10:20 remaining to push the Rough Riders back in front before the Knights pulled it out in the end.

Castle entered the OIA season after losing to Open Division member Waianae, No. 2 Punahou and No. 7 ‘Iolani.

Farrington 42, Radford 0

Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns and the Govs (3-3, 1-1) earned a much-needed win to stay in playoff contention in Division I.

Quarterback Chansen Smith, who completed eight of 13 passes for 116 yards, rushed for two touchdowns. All six Farrington scores were on running plays.

Kuaana-Lacno scored on runs of 6 and 1 yard in the third quarter to put Farrington up by the final margin.

Radford quarterback Kalob Victorino-Avilla completed seven of nine passes for 42 yards in the loss. Backup Naalii Nicholas-Mattos was 5-for-15 for 37 yards and two interceptions after replacing Victorino-Avilla.

The Rams dropped to 1-4 overall and 0-3 in OIA Division I.

———

Castle (2-4, 2-1) 6 8 0 13 — 27

Roosevelt (2-2, 1-2) 7 7 3 7 — 24

Roos—Kekoa Richardson 65 pass from Kaymen Lewis (Journey De Peralta kick)

Cast—Coby Tanioka 24 pass from Daunte Ching (kick failed)

Roos—Jayden Montgomery-Gaopoa 3 pass from Lewis (De Peralta kick)

Cast—Tanioka 12 pass from Ching (Ching run)

Roos—FG De Peralta 20

Cast—Ching 10 run (Avah Navares kick)

Roos—Kainalu Davis 39 pass from Lewis (De Peralta kick)

Cast—Ching 1 run (run failed)

RUSHING—Castle: Ching 23-120, Tanioka 8-50, Ezekiel Kabo 5-22, Ryder Kapuwai-Mapu 2-8, Nathaniel Medina 1-(minus 2). Roosevelt: Silas Kekahuna 5-31, Keanu Bezares 3-11, Lewis 1-15, Kamuela Kaaihue 1-10, Kingston Kekauoha-Contemplo 1-3.

PASSING—Castle: Ching 6-10-1-69, Tanioka 1-2-0-15, Nathaniel-Seth Rombawa 1-1-0-16. Roosevelt: Lewis 13-33-1-227.

RECEIVING—Castle: Tanioka 5-58, Medina 2-21, Ching 1-15, Rombawa 1-6. Roosevelt: Kaaihue 5-83, Kainalu Davis 5-71, Richardson 1-65, Bezares 1-9, Chase Aguinaldo 1-7, Montgomery-Gaopoa 1-3.

FARRINGTON 42, RADFORD 0

Radford (1-4, 0-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Farrington (3-3, 1-1) 15 13 14 0 — 42

Farr—Zechariah Molitau 9 run (Molitau run)

Farr—Chansen Smith 20 run (Jason Felipe kick)

Farr—Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 2 run (Felipe kick)

Farr—Smith 11 run (kick blocked)

Farr—Kuaana-Lacno 6 run (Felipe kick)

Farr—Kuaana-Lacno 1 run (Felipe kick)

RUSHING—Radford: Michael Hayslett 11-77, Nicholas-Mattos 2-7, Dominic Alejandro 1-0, Olijah Gomez 1-(minus 2), Victorino-Avilla 5-(minus 8), Team 2-(minus

21). Farrington: Kuaana-Lacno 11-118, Smith 5-43, Dayvin Malaetia 4-42, Keona Taba 2-32, Levi Garcia 3-18, Kingston Miles 5-17, Molitau 1-9, Kamakana Tisalona-Perez 1-6, Team 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Radford: Kalob Victorino-Avilla 7-9-0-42, Naalii Nicholas-Mattos 5-15-2-37. Farrington: Smith 8-13-0-116.

RECEIVING—Radford: Hayslett 6-36, Joel Gillies 2-22, Gomez 4-21. Farrington: Molitau 5-85, Tisalona-Perez 1-18, Ryan-Jacob Sabado 1-9, Kein Kahele 1-4.

Also:

Liberty (Nev.) 25, Kamehameha 18

Kamehameha I-AA 52, Pac-Five 7

Neighbor Islands

Kamehameha-Maui 55, Baldwin 19

Honokaa 30, Hawaii Prep 6

Kamehameha-Hawaii 40, Kohala 0