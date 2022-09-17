comscore Rainbow Wahine and greats from the volleyball program’s storied past put on a show | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine and greats from the volleyball program’s storied past put on a show

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede put down a kill during an alumnae and scrimmage night on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Amber Igiede put down a kill during an alumnae and scrimmage night on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow reacted after a point against the alumnae with her fellow coaches during an alumnae and scrimmage night at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii head coach Robyn Ah Mow reacted after a point against the alumnae with her fellow coaches during an alumnae and scrimmage night at the Stan Sheriff Center on Friday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii alum Chanteal Satele Malepeai, middle, puts down a kill against fellow alumnae.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii alum Chanteal Satele Malepeai, middle, puts down a kill against fellow alumnae.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Dani Mafua celebrated after winning a setter skills challenge.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dani Mafua celebrated after winning a setter skills challenge.

Homecoming week on the University of Hawaii campus included a family reunion of sorts for the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes opportunity to celebrate the past
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2022

Scroll Up