Scoreboard, Sept. 17, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Kahuku at Kailua; Kalaheo at Roosevelt; Kalani at Kaimuki; Kaiser at Castle; Farrington at Moanalua. Matches start at 9 a.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Nanakuli; Campbell at Leilehua; Waipahu at Radford; Waialua at Kapolei. Matches start at 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College men and women: Chaminade Invitational, 8 a.m. at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

OIA: Qualifying Meets, 8:30 a.m. at Milillani; 8:30 a.m. at Pearl City.

FOOTBALL

College: Duquesne vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Damien, 4 p.m. at Farrington; Punahou vs. Saint Louis, 7 p.m. at Farrington.

OIA Open Division: Kapolei at Moanalua, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Waipahu vs. Aiea, 6:30 p.m. at Radford.

OIA Division II: Kalani vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at Roosevelt.

SOCCER

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii-Hilo, women at 12:30 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at Vulcan Soccer Field.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Fresno Pacific vs. Chaminade, 3 p.m. at McCabe Gym.

PacWest women: Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at St. Francis School’s Shark Tank.

ILH Division II girls: Maryknoll at Le Jardin, 10:15 a.m.; University vs. Hanalani, 10:15 a.m. at Sacred Hearts; Hawaii Baptist at Sacred Hearts, 11:45 a.m.; ‘Iolani II at Damien, noon.

WATER POLO

ILH boys: Division II: Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

VOLLEYBALL

DURANGO FALL CLASSIC

Friday

At Las Vegas

Pool play

No. 1 Punahou def. Los Alamitos (N.M.) 26-24, 25-23

No. 1 Punahou def. Liberty (Nev.) 21-25, 26-24, 25-13

No. 1 Punahou def. Flintridge Sacred Heart (Calif.) 25-7, 25-8

No. 2 ‘Iolani def. Faith Lutheran (Nev.) 25- 21, 25-21

No. 2 ‘Iolani def. La Costa Canyon (Calif.) 23-25, 25-18, 25-21

No. 2 ‘Iolani def. Crimson Cliffs (Utah) 25- 16, 25-14

Bishop Gorman (Nev.) def. No. 3 Kahuku 24-26, 25-23, 25-23

No. 3 Kahuku def. Woodrow Wilson (W.V.) 18-25, 25-12, 25-20

Skyview (Idaho) def. No. 3 Kahuku 26-24, 17-25, 25-23

No. 4 Kamehameha def. St. Ignatius (Calif.) 25-20, 25-16

Vista Murrieta (Calif.) def. No. 4 Kamehameha 22-25, 25-16, 25-21

No. 4 Kamehameha def. Foothill (Calif.) 25- 14, 25-10

No. 8 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. South Torrance (Calif.) 25-11, 25-19

Torrey Pines (Calif.) def. No. 8 Kamehameha-Hawaii 31-33, 25-23, 25-19

No. 8 Kamehameha-Hawaii def. Centennial (Calif.) 25-21, 25-20

WATER POLO

ILH

Varsity Boys

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 9

Goal-Scorers—Punahou: Stryker Scales 5, Hayden Dikeman 3, Emile Labrador 3, Nicholas Davidson 2, Skyler Tjapkes, Wyatt Williamson. Mid-Pacific: Jaime Bhattacharyya 6, Dylan Morris 6

BULLETIN BOARD

RADFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Radford is seeking a qualified head coach and staff (both JV and varsity) for the girls soccer program. Head coaching experience is preferred. Overall understanding of running both JV/varsity programs as well as having a qualified staff, and understanding the importance of academics within the program’s philosophy is parallel. Please email your resumes to Kelly.sur@k12.hi.us, no phone calls please. We will be accepting resumes from Sept. 15 to Sept. 30.